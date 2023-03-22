LISTEN: Control Freak Teams Up With NVADRZ For New Collab “Self Righteous”

Returning with his first single of 2023, Control Freak is back and teaming up with NVADRZ for their second collaboration, “Self Righteous.” A thrilling anthem pulsating with eerie high energy builds and relentless drops, “Self Righteous” is the perfect track to unleash your inner dance demon. Made for burning up the dance floor, Control Freak and NVADRZ seamlessly blend their styles for an intense banger that will get the party started or take the afterparty to the next level. Stream below and let us know what you think in the comments.

“been opening my sets with this record for the last year and a half and it gets a sick reaction almost every time. I always have a lot of fun writing tracks with NVADRZ because I feel our individual styles compliment each other so well! Aside from him being one of my close friends, he’s easily one of my favorite upcoming artists. So many people have been patiently waiting and asking for this track, and we are both so stoked to finally put this one out! ”

Control Freak, Nvadrz – Self Righteous | Stream

