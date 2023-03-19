Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Rising Hip-Hop Collective Tone Youth Deliver Captivating New “ASICS” Single

Fresh off the release of their captivating “Morse Code” collaboration with decorated Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins, Tone Youth are back better than ever with an impressive new record in “ASICS.” As you’ll hear below, the Perth hip-hop collective provides some serious heat in a track layered with meaning about evolving your own way and taking time to learn along the journey. T$oko, Robb James, and Jimmy Drones all provide some great flows across this tune and we’re loving rugged, dusty, and horn-laden production provided by Heaprize. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Tone Youth – ASICS | Stream

