Fast-rising artist Gromo has returned with one of his most impressive releases to date in “The Protagonist,” a dynamic collab featuring rapper Chevy Woods – an act known for his associations with Snoop Dogg, ASAP Mob, and Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang record label. Blurring genre boundaries, this new release seamlessly combines an irresistible four-on-the-floor beat and deep bass wubs with Chevy Woods’ compelling bars, creating a fusion that defies categorization between hip-hop and bass house. The track arrives as the second single off Gromo’s anticipated debut EP, The Vortex, which is slated for release in January. Accompanying the release is a captivating short film, created by the AI-driven digital creator Deadhanded. Delving further into Gromo’s fictional dystopian society, the film explores the various consequences of the global drug trade. Check out both the single + short film below and join us in getting hyped for the producer’s upcoming project dropping early next year.

Gromo – The Protagonist (feat. Chevy Woods) | Stream

Gromo taps Rapper Chevy Woods in Huge New Bass House & Hip-Hop Collaboration, “The Protagonist”