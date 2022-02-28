Some spend Earth Day planting flowers and picking up trash, whereas others prefer to light up and celebrate all forms of greenery. For those who partake in both, The Roll Up is where you need to be. On April 15-17 in Northampton, Massachusetts, festival attendees will celebrate Earth consciousness, small businesses, and music in a 420-friendly adventure.

Appealing to fans of hip-hop and dance music, The Roll Up’s lineup features an incredible array of talent. While rappers Wiz Khalifa, Wacka Flocka Flame, Methodman, and Redman get the party started, bass music icons GRiZ, Wreckno, Tripp St., and Of The Trees are bound to bring the wobbles. In addition to these groundbreaking headliners, fans can expect an undercard filled with local talent and other standout performers.

But The Roll Up is more than just another music festival. The family-friendly fest will include countless carnival activities, including rides, games, ballpits, and so much more. For those hoping to spend Earth Day learning more about their contributions to a happier and healthier planet, educational seminars and other learning opportunities will be provided. Amidst a sea of local vendors and artists, The Roll Up will emphasize inclusion, sustainability, and brick and mortar operations across all three days of celebration. Snag your tickets today and head to Massachusetts for an unforgettable Earth Day celebration!

Tickets are on sale now – https://www.carniroll.com

The Roll Up Announces Lineup Featuring Wiz Khalifa, GRiZ, Wacka Flocka Flame, and more