LISTEN: Manic Focus Unleashes Cathartic, Emotional New Studio Album, “Never Not Blue”

Manic Focus has been delivering genre-defying electronic music for years, and now the Denver-based artist is back better than ever with Never Not Blue, perhaps his most impressive and expressive album yet. As you’ll hear below, this new project beautifully depicts the producer’s journey navigating all the emotional experiences related to his Bipolar 1 condition that was diagnosed in 2007. Instead of preventing him from working, the diagnosis has become a driving force in Manic Focus’ creative process, which is readily apparent throughout this stunning record. From blues and soul to hop-hop and funk, Never Not Blue is a captivating amalgamation of sonic influences that will take you on a cathartic, emotional listening experience. Hear what we mean by streaming the project via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

