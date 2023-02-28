LISTEN: matphilly & SUBshockers Deliver Reflective, Stunning New “A.M.P.” 5-Track EP

Fast-rising producers matphilly and SUBshockers have come together for a captivating and reflective new 5-track A.M.P. EP. Centered around matphilly’s brother who tragically passed away in 2020, this inspiring project takes listeners on a cathartic, sentimental journey with each track offering a new perspective and emotionally-resonant soundscape. As you’ll hear below, both acts do a seamless job in blending their signature styles together and the result is a nothing short of a cohesive, well-produced EP that will get you in your feels. Stream the project via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

matphilly & SUBshockers – A.M.P. | Stream

“My brother was an important part of my life and losing him out of nowhere really changed the course of my life and mental health. So much so that I was going to quit music but I know he would want me to keep going, so to pay tribute to him, I chose my closest friends in SUBshockers. He knew my brother as well and we channeled our energy to pay tribute to his life and legacy. This is something I want the world to see who never met my brother and how important he was to so many people. He’s missed dearly and I hope we did him justice in this project.” – matphilly

