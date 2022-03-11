Since making his debut in 2020 with ‘How Do You Feel,’ rising Chicago artist Kice has consistently impressed us thanks to his catchy, dancefloor-primed house production. Now, following the release of his 2021 release ‘Pusher,’ Kice has returned better than ever with his first release of the year in ‘Stuck With You.’ As you’ll hear below, the talented act delivers on an infectious piano-driven house banger that is oozing with creative energy and good vibes. The track arrives via Ruva House Records, a sub-label of Ensis Records. Stream it via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Kice – Stuck With You | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Producer Kice Delivers Intoxicating New Piano House Single, ‘Stuck With You’