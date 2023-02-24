PREMIERE: RemK Unleashes High-Octane “6am Bounce” Banger via Boombox Cartel’s MONTA Label

We’ve been carefully following RemK as his influence and impact on the trap & bass scene has continued to rise in recent years. With that said, today we’re excited to be premiering the San Diego producer’s anticipated new single, “6am Bounce.” Arriving via Boombox Cartel’s decorated MONTA label, the new record is nothing short of a trap heater that sounds seamlessly crafted for the festival main stage. As you’ll hear below, the track boasts everything we’ve come to expect from a signature RemK banger: inventive sound design, engaging songwriting, and the recognition that this thing would absolutely go off in a live setting. Hear what we mean by streaming “6am Bounce” via Spotify and be sure to read what the talented act himself has to say about the inspiration behind this new release as well.

“When I wrote this track, I had just woken up early at 6am and got inspired to make something new. At the time, I was just throwing random stuff at the wall and exported it as a 6am bounce not thinking much of it, but it quickly became one of my favorite tracks after listening the next few days. To me this song was just me having fun in Ableton and experimenting, which is what I love about creating music in the first place. The story I want the listeners to experience is that you’re out early in the morning in California driving or skating, cruising alone while blasting music in your

headphones, with not a care in the world.”

RemK – 6am Bounce | Stream

