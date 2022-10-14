Rising producer RemK has been on a tear this year. Coming off his set at Hard Summer, the Long Beach, California based artist just dropped iff his brand new EP “On The Coast!” and it absolutely hits. Standouts on the album include the already released “Daydreaming!,” “2 Of Us!” and “Want To.”

“Daydreaming!” is a sick crossover of future bass and hip-hop/trap. “2 Of Us! boasts lush chords, hard hitting drums, and a sick bassline, providing everything we need for an emotional banger. We hear a lot Ekali influence here, which is no surprise given they’ve collaborated in the past. As for “Want To” it’s simply the type of trap music we’ve come to expect from a prolific producer like RemK – a hard reese bass, heavy drums, and fun vocals. Check out the EP for yourself below

RemK – On The Coast | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Producer RemK Releases Smashing “On The Coast” Debut EP