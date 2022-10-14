Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Rising Producer RemK Releases Smashing “On The Coast” Debut EP

LISTEN: Rising Producer RemK Releases Smashing “On The Coast” Debut EP

by Leave a Comment

Rising producer RemK has been on a tear this year. Coming off his set at Hard Summer, the Long Beach, California based artist just dropped iff his brand new EP “On The Coast!” and it absolutely hits. Standouts on the album include the already released “Daydreaming!,” “2 Of Us!” and “Want To.”

“Daydreaming!” is a sick crossover of future bass and hip-hop/trap. “2 Of Us! boasts lush chords, hard hitting drums, and a sick bassline, providing everything we need for an emotional banger. We hear a lot Ekali influence here, which is no surprise given they’ve collaborated in the past. As for “Want To” it’s simply the type of trap music we’ve come to expect from a prolific producer like RemK – a hard reese bass, heavy drums, and fun vocals. Check out the EP for yourself below 

RemK – On The Coast | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Producer RemK Releases Smashing “On The Coast” Debut EP

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend