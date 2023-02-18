QUIX has been one of our favorite producers for years now thanks to his unique, pioneering influence on the trap and bass music scenes. Now, the New Zealand talent has returned with an absolute banger of a record in “DROP ‘EM.” The track features SOFI, who delivers an absolutely captivating vocal performance on top of QUIX’s hard-hitting production. As you’ll hear below, this track is nothing short of a club banger and we’re especially loving the hard-hitting basslines and danceable melodies. Stream the track via Spotify and be sure to read what the producer himself has to say about the inspiration behind this new single.

QUIX, SOFI – DROP ‘EM | Stream

“To be making a song with SOFI is a lifelong dream coming true. Before I even could produce music, I listened to her on ‘4×4=12‘ and especially resonated with her song “One Trick Pony.” The aggressive powerful rap style vocal was so inspiring and to be here making a song with her now is a big full circle moment. Years ago, I originally had this beat made as a fun remix for a friend, but after some time, I felt that I really had to show the world this song as an original record and so I sought out looking for a top-line. House music isn’t necessarily my go-to genre to produce, but I feel as though this is the best representation of my take on house, and I’m so happy to have worked with SOFI and not only credit to her performance on the record, but an amazing person to have collaborated with.” – QUIX

LISTEN: QUIX Unleashes Rowdy New “DROP ‘EM” Club Heater with SOFI