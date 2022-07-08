Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Quix Teams Up With CORTR And Kyle Reynolds To Bring Us An Emotional Trap Single, ‘Waiting For The Day’

LISTEN: Quix Teams Up With CORTR And Kyle Reynolds To Bring Us An Emotional Trap Single, ‘Waiting For The Day’

by Leave a Comment

QUIX returns to Dim Mak to bring us his third single of 2022, ‘Waiting For The Day.’ Linking with fellow New Zealand producer, CORTR, this track showcases 2 years of hard work and a whole mess of talent.  QUIX mentions CORTR sent him the stems at the beginning of 2020 and since then it has gone through many iterations. It wasn’t until singer/songwriter/producer, Kyle Reynolds, added his amazing vocals that this track was complete! Pulling from Quix & CORTR’s “punk rock” background, Flume-inspired melodies, and explosive drops – this track radiates extraordinary energy. Stream below.

QUIX & CORTR – Waiting For The Day (feat. Kyle Reynolds) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About QUIX Here ▲ ▲ 

▲ ▲ Read More About CORTR Here ▲ ▲

LISTEN: Quix Teams Up With CORTR And Kyle Reynolds To Bring Us An Emotional Trap Single, ‘Waiting For The Day’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend