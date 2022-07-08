QUIX returns to Dim Mak to bring us his third single of 2022, ‘Waiting For The Day.’ Linking with fellow New Zealand producer, CORTR, this track showcases 2 years of hard work and a whole mess of talent. QUIX mentions CORTR sent him the stems at the beginning of 2020 and since then it has gone through many iterations. It wasn’t until singer/songwriter/producer, Kyle Reynolds, added his amazing vocals that this track was complete! Pulling from Quix & CORTR’s “punk rock” background, Flume-inspired melodies, and explosive drops – this track radiates extraordinary energy. Stream below.

QUIX & CORTR – Waiting For The Day (feat. Kyle Reynolds) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About QUIX Here ▲ ▲

▲ ▲ Read More About CORTR Here ▲ ▲

LISTEN: Quix Teams Up With CORTR And Kyle Reynolds To Bring Us An Emotional Trap Single, ‘Waiting For The Day’