Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Shallou Delivers Stunning New Double Single, “See You / Feel So Lonely” via FADER Label

LISTEN: Shallou Delivers Stunning New Double Single, “See You / Feel So Lonely” via FADER Label

by Leave a Comment

Shallou has an impressive talent for crafting soothing, ear-worm melodies and this time around is no exception as the talented artist drops off two stunning tracks, “See You” and “Feel So Lonely.” The double single arrives via FADER Label and boasts some of the most catchy and memorable production we’ve heard all year. In typical Shallou fashion, these tracks are genuinely emotional and raw, while still boasting that energetic, dancefloor-friendly vibe that he’s become so well-known for. Hear what we mean by streaming the tunes via Spotify below and be sure to read what the producer himself has to say about the inspiration behind this release.

Shallou – See You / Feel So Lonely | Stream

See You and Feel So Lonely are part of a new series and musical direction I’m calling the Freedive Series, where I expand beyond the chill, laidback music I’m known for, and make more dancefloor friendly tracks that hit a bit harder. It was really fun to step outside my comfort zone but still retain Shallou elements that you can identify. I think it’s really artistically rewarding to take a risks, and I’m really happy with the results. I’m stoked to see the response and continue in this new direction”

LISTEN: Shallou Delivers Stunning New Double Single, “See You / Feel So Lonely” via FADER Label

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend