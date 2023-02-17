LISTEN: Shallou Delivers Stunning New Double Single, “See You / Feel So Lonely” via FADER Label

Shallou has an impressive talent for crafting soothing, ear-worm melodies and this time around is no exception as the talented artist drops off two stunning tracks, “See You” and “Feel So Lonely.” The double single arrives via FADER Label and boasts some of the most catchy and memorable production we’ve heard all year. In typical Shallou fashion, these tracks are genuinely emotional and raw, while still boasting that energetic, dancefloor-friendly vibe that he’s become so well-known for. Hear what we mean by streaming the tunes via Spotify below and be sure to read what the producer himself has to say about the inspiration behind this release.

Shallou – See You / Feel So Lonely | Stream

“See You and Feel So Lonely are part of a new series and musical direction I’m calling the Freedive Series, where I expand beyond the chill, laidback music I’m known for, and make more dancefloor friendly tracks that hit a bit harder. It was really fun to step outside my comfort zone but still retain Shallou elements that you can identify. I think it’s really artistically rewarding to take a risks, and I’m really happy with the results. I’m stoked to see the response and continue in this new direction”

