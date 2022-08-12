LISTEN: Shallou & ayokay Unleash Intoxicating New Collaboration, “Us”

Shallou and ayokay have proven to both be influential forces in the indie-electronic scene, so seeing the two pairing up to deliver a new collaboration is exciting, to say the least. The new single, “Us,” arrives via FADER Label and boasts an intoxicating vocal delivery from Shallou as he sings over ethereal melodies and energizing percussion. Everything about this track is surreal and dreamlike, and everything you might expect from these two talented artists linking together. Hear what we mean by streaming the record below and read what Shallou has to say about the inspiration behind this track as well.

“Ayokay and I met up in the studio after many years of having parallel styles to try and make some music. Alex played this simple synth line on his Prophet and immediately a melody popped into my head. From there, the rest of the production flowed effortlessly. It was one of the quickest and easiest songs I’ve made because me and Alex have so many common influences, and we weren’t trying to make a hit or force something.”

Shallou & ayokay – Us | Stream

