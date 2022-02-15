Shallou Announces “The Long Way Home” Official Remix EP + Drops ‘Corners’ KC Lights Remix

Fresh of the heels of his impressive The Long Way Home EP, Shallou has returned and is breathing new life into his acclaimed project by announcing an official remix package of the EP, slated for release on March 25. Alongside the exciting announcement, the LA artist has unleashed the project’s first remix, coming in the form of a stunning KC Lights remix of ‘Corners.’ As you’ll hear below, the producer transforms the tune into a blissed-out club anthem that’s makes for an incredibly captivating, peaceful listen. Stream the remix below and read what Shallou himself has to say about the story behind this tune.

“When searching for remixes for this EP, I really wanted to recontextualize these songs for a club atmosphere but still keep the original charm. I was super into KC Lights’ song ‘Girl,’ and thought he could take corners to a similar space. I love what he did with it and am already getting a great reaction from playing it in DJ sets.” – Shallou

Shallou – Corners (KC Lights Remix) | Stream

