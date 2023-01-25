Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Piero Pirupa Joins Forces With Samuele Scelfo for “Playin’ Around”

LISTEN: Piero Pirupa Joins Forces With Samuele Scelfo for “Playin’ Around”

by Leave a Comment

Piero Pirupa has teamed up with emerging tech house star Samuele Scelfo to release “Playin’ Around,” out now via Repopulate Mars.

An artist that has found the perfect fusion between house and techno, Piero’s tracks never fail to hit the spot. Over the course of his career, he’s established a reputation as a producer that is renowned for calling on influences from across multiple genres, both in and out of popular dance music – creating a unique and formidable blend that has become his unmistakable calling card. “The track “Playin’ Around’ features a lyrical sample from Kim Wilde’s “You Keep Me Hangin’ On”, and sports a one-minute buildup – transitioning into a tech house dance-floor heater for the ages. Check it out below:

“In November of 2021, I had the idea of making a bootleg of Kim Wilde’s ‘Hangin On,’ — in that period I really liked Samuele Scelfo’s latest release on Hot Creations and therefore I contacted him to understand if he was interested in a collaboration and he was immediately available. Samuele took care of the beats part, while I worked on all the bass sounds, synths, leads, pads and vocals. It turned out to be a nice track; we are very happy that Lee Foss really liked it and we are thrilled to have signed it to Repopulate Mars.” -Piero Pirupa

LISTEN: Piero Pirupa Joins Forces With Samuele Scelfo for “Playin’ Around”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend