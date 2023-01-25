LISTEN: Piero Pirupa Joins Forces With Samuele Scelfo for “Playin’ Around”

Piero Pirupa has teamed up with emerging tech house star Samuele Scelfo to release “Playin’ Around,” out now via Repopulate Mars.

An artist that has found the perfect fusion between house and techno, Piero’s tracks never fail to hit the spot. Over the course of his career, he’s established a reputation as a producer that is renowned for calling on influences from across multiple genres, both in and out of popular dance music – creating a unique and formidable blend that has become his unmistakable calling card. “The track “Playin’ Around’ features a lyrical sample from Kim Wilde’s “You Keep Me Hangin’ On”, and sports a one-minute buildup – transitioning into a tech house dance-floor heater for the ages. Check it out below:

“In November of 2021, I had the idea of making a bootleg of Kim Wilde’s ‘Hangin On,’ — in that period I really liked Samuele Scelfo’s latest release on Hot Creations and therefore I contacted him to understand if he was interested in a collaboration and he was immediately available. Samuele took care of the beats part, while I worked on all the bass sounds, synths, leads, pads and vocals. It turned out to be a nice track; we are very happy that Lee Foss really liked it and we are thrilled to have signed it to Repopulate Mars.” -Piero Pirupa

