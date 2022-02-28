LISTEN: 3VERYNIGHT Aims to “Get Your Body Movin” with New Single

After shaking up the dance floor with “101,” emerging talent 3VERYNIGHT is back with his new single, “Get Your Body Movin.” Out now, this electrifying house record sizzles with a seductive bassline and an infectious vocal addition to match.

“Get Your Body Movin” kicks off with a simple percussive knock that quickly evolves into layers of sensual synths and pulsating basses. Including catchy vocal chops and distorted trills, this tune beckons to all with its sexily dark ambiance and danceable rhythm. A slowed breakdown flips the script in the latter half before descending into an oasis of passionate sound, and listeners are left scrambling to find the repeat button.

“‘Get Your Body Movin’ includes a lot of different elements you typically wouldn’t hear together on a house music song. Being a piano player & vinyl DJ since I was 15 years old, I always took a liking to new styles of music and genres. Leaning toward golden age hip hop growing up, and being raised all over the world, I tried to incorporate those elements into my music to give it a unique sound that still has that soulful grit to it. Being a crate digger, I always gravitate toward vocals and vocal chops because I learned to produce on an Akai MPC drum machine initially. I want to make music people can dance, work out, party and also cruise down the street to. The main purpose with ‘Get Your Body Movin’ was simple… to GET YOUR BODY MOVIN.” – 3VERYNIGHT

Operating as an independent artist, 3VERYNIGHT is intent on getting the party started with his incendiary tunage. Looking forward, 3VERYNIGHT is currently working on finishing a remix for “Toxic” by Fox’d and Émilie Rachel slated to drop in March, as well as a couple highly-anticipated collaborations with Sacha Robotti and The Hotel Lobby. While cooking up some exciting new tunage, 3VERYNIGHT’s released catalog is quickly taking the dance space by storm. His first single “Night After Night” has accumulated 102k streams on Spotify since early December and is steadily snowballing, while recent release “101” has already reached 71k streams since January. Evidently a budding fan-favorite in the house sector, 3VERYNIGHT aims to get you on the floor and set your feet on fire with sultry basslines and captivating soundscapes. “Get Your Body Movin” with 3VERYNIGHT’s new single below!

