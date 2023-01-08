LISTEN: Alok Unleashes Captivating New “Surrender” Collaboration with ÜHÜ & YOU

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Fresh off the release of his unexpected g-house record “Kill Me,” rising producer Alok is back better than ever with a new single in “Surrender.” As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to a dark, progressive banger boasting soulful vocals and growling basslines. The track is a collaboration with Alok’s protege from CONTROVERSIA, ÜHÜ, as well as a feature from YOU. Alok has had quite a strong 2022 and this single is a great way to start the new year for this budding talent. Stream the single via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

