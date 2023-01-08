Fresh off the release of his unexpected g-house record “Kill Me,” rising producer Alok is back better than ever with a new single in “Surrender.” As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to a dark, progressive banger boasting soulful vocals and growling basslines. The track is a collaboration with Alok’s protege from CONTROVERSIA, ÜHÜ, as well as a feature from YOU. Alok has had quite a strong 2022 and this single is a great way to start the new year for this budding talent. Stream the single via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Alok, ÜHÜ, YOU – Surrender | Stream

LISTEN: Alok Unleashes Captivating New “Surrender” Collaboration with ÜHÜ & YOU