LISTEN: Alok Re-Imagines Rockwell’s 1984 “Somebody’s Watching Me” Classic in Must-Hear New House Single via CONTROVERSIA

Rising future-tech producer Alok has returned better than ever with a new must-hear club record off his decorated CONTROVERSIA imprint. This time around, we’re treated to “Always Feel Like,” which is a bumpin’ tech house banger drawing inspiration from Rockwell’s classic 1984 hit, “Somebody’s Watching Me.” As you’ll hear below, Alok does a fantastic job of honoring the vibe of the original record while also infusing the track with infectious house magic. This one is sure to pack the dance floor; hear for yourself by streaming the single via Spotify below and make sure to turn your speakers up for this banger.

Alok – Always Feel Like | Stream

