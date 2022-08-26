Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Alok Re-Imagines Rockwell’s 1984 “Somebody’s Watching Me” Classic in Must-Hear New House Single via CONTROVERSIA

LISTEN: Alok Re-Imagines Rockwell’s 1984 “Somebody’s Watching Me” Classic in Must-Hear New House Single via CONTROVERSIA

by Leave a Comment

Rising future-tech producer Alok has returned better than ever with a new must-hear club record off his decorated CONTROVERSIA imprint. This time around, we’re treated to “Always Feel Like,” which is a bumpin’ tech house banger drawing inspiration from Rockwell’s classic 1984 hit, “Somebody’s Watching Me.” As you’ll hear below, Alok does a fantastic job of honoring the vibe of the original record while also infusing the track with infectious house magic. This one is sure to pack the dance floor; hear for yourself by streaming the single via Spotify below and make sure to turn your speakers up for this banger.

Alok – Always Feel Like | Stream

LISTEN: Alok Re-Imagines Rockwell’s 1984 “Somebody’s Watching Me” Classic in Must-Hear New House Single via CONTROVERSIA

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend