LISTEN: Alok Makes Sure “The Club Is Jumpin'” in Impressive New ‘Future-Tech’ House Single

Alok is unveiling his new “future-tech” style just in time for festival season and in quite the big way. Today we’re treated to a new single from the rising producer in “The Club Is Jumpin'” which is an impressive new house record that cleverly samples Destiny Child’s classic “Jumpin’ Jumpin'” hit. As you can imagine, the results are dynamite and nothing short of a catchy house banger crafted for the club and festival main stage. If this is what we can expect from Alok’s newfound style then he’s in for a huge summer. Hear what we mean by streaming the record via Spotify below and read what Alok himself has to say about the inspiration behind this new track.

“Now that the pandemic seems to be easing up and clubs are re-opened, ‘The Club is Jumpin’ is my party anthem for the summer. I always was a fan of Destiny’s Child’s original when I was younger, and I wanted to take a classic like that and put a fresh electronic spin on it. I hope everyone enjoys it as well as my next releases under the new ‘future-tech’ style” – Alok

Alok – The Club Is Jumpin’ | Stream

