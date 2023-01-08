Gem & Jam Festival’s Stacked 2023 Lineup is One You Don’t Want to Miss Next Month

Returning to the idyllic desert landscape of Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson, Arizona, Gem & Jam’s anticipated 15th annual 3-day music and arts festival is less than a month away and is slated to feature one of its most stacked and exciting lineups yet. The event’s new artist additions include a special Lightcode set from LSDREAM, Grateful Dead/Talking Heads hybrid tribute band Talking Dead, Michael Travis and Aaron Johnson’s nascent duo Snakes & Stars, Denver trip-hop live-electronic pair Since JulEYE, as well as an abundance of talented local acts. Check out the full lineup below and be sure to cop tickets to this festival if you haven’t already.

Tickets Here

