Regenerate Music Festival Returns to Denver with Stacked Lineup feat. John Summit, Eric Prydz + More

After the triumphant debut of Regenerate Festival, AEG Presents and 128 Productions have announced the return of this extravagant EDM event for a two-day encore. Slated to unfold on June 7-8 at Civic Center Park in downtown Denver, the 2024 extravaganza will feature top-billing artists such as John Summit, Eric Prydz, Purple Disco Machine, Disco Lines, Gorgon City, Ben Böhmer (live), and many more. As Denver’s premier festival dedicated to house and techno music, Regenerate has quickly evolved into the Mile High City’s largest celebration, complete with three distinct stages, food trucks, captivating art installations, and other delightful surprises. The venue itself, adorned with towering trees, lush green grass, and the iconic backdrop of the Colorado State Capitol, offers an ideal setting to dance the night away. Single-day, two-day and VIP passes are available here.

