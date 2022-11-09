Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Rising Artist Kim Sane Unveils Electrifying New “Ethereal” Techno Single

Hailing from London, rising producer Kim Sane is already making waves thanks to his impressive and unique production talents. His latest release, “Ethereal,” is a testament to that as we’re treated to an intoxicating and captivating techno single boasting catchy melodies and enthralling emotion. Everything about this track sounds well-produced and has us excited to see where the promising young talent takes things next. With Ultra, ADE, and other festivals already crossed off his bucket list, the sky is truly the limit for Kim Sane. Stream “Ethereal” below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

