LISTEN: RL Grime’s 11th Halloween Mix Installment “XI: Dead Space” Has Arrived

Is there anything we really need to say here? The trap kingpin himself Henry is back with what’s perhaps become the most iconic trap anniversary there is: RL Grime’s yearly Halloween mix. It’s doubtful the LA artist himself realized over a decade ago how massive and revered this mix series would become yet here we are, the day after Grime’s sold-out live Halloween XI: Dead Space show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Now, the official soundcloud mix is here in all its glory; streat via below and let us know how this year’s set stacks up to the others in the comments section.

RL Grime – Halloween XI: Dead Space

