LISTEN: Rising Producer Star Monster Unleashes Gnarly New Bass EP, “BUTTERSCOTCH CANDY”

Star Monster is a fast-rising producer that will demand your undivided attention with his inventive sound design and groovy bass arrangements. Now, he’s taking his well-known vision to new heights thanks to the official release of his hard-hitting BUTTERSCOTCH CANDY EP. For this project, the talented artist is striving to provide a healing and reflective experience to fans, who can immerse and lose themselves in the ether of his intoxicating music. As you’ll hear below, Star Monster accomplishes this goal effortlessly, as this EP contains all the ingredients of an awe-inspiring and anthemic listening experience. Hear what we mean by streaming BUTTERSCOTCH CANDY via Spotify below and be sure to stay on the lookout for more heat from Star Monster in the future.

