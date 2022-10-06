LISTEN: Mary Droppinz Unleashes Hypnotizing New Psychedelic House EP “Too Sweet” via Altered States

Rising producer Mary Droppinz is back with arguably her most impressive project yet, a brand new 3-track Too Sweet EP released via Zeds Dead’s Altered States label. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to the talented act’s unique brand of psychedelic house, tailor-made for late night at the club or those sunchasing rave sets. Each song on this project boasts its own unique vibe, but the listening experience throughout the EP is seamless and intoxicating. Mary’s last EP, Galactic Portal, was released last March and it’s dope to see her growth as an artist since then. Hear her Too Sweet EP via Spotify below and stay on the lookout for more bangers from Mary Droppinz in the (hopefully near) future.

