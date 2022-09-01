Earlier this week Tame Impala and Gorillaz teased their highly-anticipated collaboration “New Gold,” and today that track has finally seen an official release. As you’ll hear below, the results are nothing short of spectacular as both act’s signature sounds shine through on this star-studded record. The psychedelic track also boasts an impressive feature from rising artist Bootie Brown – stream the single below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Gorillaz – New Gold (feat. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown) | Stream

LISTEN: Tame Impala & Gorillaz Release Star-Studded New Collaboration, “New Gold”