Everyone’s favorite virtual band, Gorillaz, have finally announced a release date for their highly anticipated collaboration with Tame Impala. The track titled “New Gold” not only features Tame Impala, but also rapper & former Pharcyde member, Bootie Brown. Gorillaz debuted the track at All Points East festival this past weekend; in a surprise moment Damon Albarn invited Kevin Parker to join him on stage and they played the track live for all in attendance. A magical moment to be apart of, fans of both bands could not contain their excitement. Luckily, we will not have to wait much longer as the expected release date is this Friday, August 26th! In case you have not already, pre-save “New Gold” here & check out the video below!

Gorillaz Drop a Surprise Pre-Save Link For Their New Single Featuring Tame Impala