Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Rumors of an Upcoming Skrillex & Kid Cudi Collaboration Continue to Build

Rumors of an Upcoming Skrillex & Kid Cudi Collaboration Continue to Build

by Leave a Comment

Rumor has it that two of the world’s most talented artists have an upcoming track dropping fairly soon. Over the past year or so rumors have been circulating the Skrillex & Kid Cudi have a song in the works. This news came to light in 2021 when a leaked version of the track ended up on Soundcloud; it has since been removed, however it was undeniable that Kid Cudi’s melodic vocals echoed throughout the snippet. Kid Cudi has also announced his next album, set to drop soon, is much more R&B leaning which definitely fits with the leaked snippet.

Most notably, a registration for a tune, “Ignite The Love,” was recently spotted in the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers database. The credited writers being Skrill and Cudi only add to this rumor that an official collaboration between the two is imminent. All in all we cannot wait to get our hands on the track and Cudi’s new album. Check back to RTT for more album announcements

Rumors of an Upcoming Skrillex & Kid Cudi Collaboration Continue to Build

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend