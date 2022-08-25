Rumor has it that two of the world’s most talented artists have an upcoming track dropping fairly soon. Over the past year or so rumors have been circulating the Skrillex & Kid Cudi have a song in the works. This news came to light in 2021 when a leaked version of the track ended up on Soundcloud; it has since been removed, however it was undeniable that Kid Cudi’s melodic vocals echoed throughout the snippet. Kid Cudi has also announced his next album, set to drop soon, is much more R&B leaning which definitely fits with the leaked snippet.

Most notably, a registration for a tune, “Ignite The Love,” was recently spotted in the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers database. The credited writers being Skrill and Cudi only add to this rumor that an official collaboration between the two is imminent. All in all we cannot wait to get our hands on the track and Cudi’s new album. Check back to RTT for more album announcements

Rumors of an Upcoming Skrillex & Kid Cudi Collaboration Continue to Build