LISTEN: Sparkee Links With Georgia from LIINKS for Funky New Single “Rock With Me”

Jesse Allen, professionally known as Sparkee, is an award-nominated music producer, guitarist, and artist from Halifax on the east coast of Canada. Since arriving on the scene in 2018, he has developed a unique sound incorporating elements of disco, funk, and rock music.

Following the success of his last release, “Feel Alive,” Sparkee is back with a new single to add to your summer playlist.  A funky, disco-pop track that features seductive vocals from Georgia from LIINKS, “Rock With Me” is the second single from his upcoming Snack Pack EP. As Sparkee lets his signature sound fly free, funky guitars mix seamlessly with soulful chords while a groovy baseline caresses your senses.

As soon as Sparkee hit me up to write to this track I instantly connected with its juicy, nostalgic funk vibes and endeavoured to match that energy with the vocal and lyric. Think platform wearing, penthouse party crashing, late summer night dance parties…that is where my heard was at while I wrote this topline in sweats from my
bedroom, mid pandemic .” – Georgia

Keep an eye out for Sparkee’s Snack Pack EP due in September 2022, and stream “Rock With Me” below.

Sparkee – Rock With Me Ft. Georgia | Stream

