LISTEN: Sasha Rome Drops Title Track to Debut EP “Criminal” with Stripess and Artemis Orion

Sasha Rome makes indie-disco for city-dwelling dreamers. The NYC-based producer, guitarist, and singer/songwriter has been on an upward trajectory towards the apex of modern indie-dance music with releases spanning labels like Kitsune Musique, Dome of Doom, Playitlouder, and more recently, Jadū Dala in addition to opening up shows for heavyweight champions like Channel Tres, Claptone, and Kiesza. Back in the spotlight with his new single “Criminal,” Sasha Rome enlists the help of Stripess and Artemis Orion to create a certified-fresh summer anthem.

A funky house number with a distinguished flow and signature bounce, “Criminal” is armed with an intelligent sound design blending pop aromas with disco and house. Bay Area-based Stripess brings his edgy flair to the forefront of the collaborative effort while LA’s Artemis Orion adds her honeyed vocals to the topline. A laid-back listen with a rebellious spirit, “Criminal” is Sasha Rome at his best. Watch this space for the full unveiling of the Criminal EP.

Sasha Rome – Criminal | Stream

