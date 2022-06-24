LISTEN: Kyral x Banko Unleash Hard-Hitting Collaborative “Brad” EP with Mport via WAKAAN

Off the heels of their decorated Snoitch EP, rising duo Kyral x Banko have made their anticipated return to WAKAAN with Brad, a fresh new collaborative EP with Mport. As you’ll hear below, the results are nothing short of impressive as we’re treated to a captivating production showcase with the three artists pairing their carefree and comedic personalities with a distinct hybrid sound. In a scene over saturated with unremarkable dance music, Mport and Kyral x Banko do a fantastic job sticking out and delivering on a unique project; stream the EP via Spotify below to hear what we mean.

