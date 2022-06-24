Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Kyral x Banko Unleash Hard-Hitting Collaborative “Brad” EP with Mport via WAKAAN

LISTEN: Kyral x Banko Unleash Hard-Hitting Collaborative “Brad” EP with Mport via WAKAAN

by Leave a Comment

Off the heels of their decorated Snoitch EP, rising duo Kyral x Banko have made their anticipated return to WAKAAN with Brad, a fresh new collaborative EP with Mport. As you’ll hear below, the results are nothing short of impressive as we’re treated to a captivating production showcase with the three artists pairing their carefree and comedic personalities with a distinct hybrid sound. In a scene over saturated with unremarkable dance music, Mport and Kyral x Banko do a fantastic job sticking out and delivering on a unique project; stream the EP via Spotify below to hear what we mean.

Kyral x Banko – Brad EP | Stream

LISTEN: Kyral x Banko Unleash Hard-Hitting Collaborative “Brad” EP with Mport via WAKAAN

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend