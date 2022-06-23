Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » RIP Kenny Drops Electro-Rock Single “i’m ok alone”

RIP Kenny Drops Electro-Rock Single “i’m ok alone”

by Leave a Comment

RIP Kenny is on fire. The Bend, Oregon producer and vocalist is back in valor on his new single “i’m ok alone” – the final single taken from his debut album Escapsim.

Just about everything RIP Kenny touches is arrives with impact. He translates profound human emotion into the chaotic and boundless world of electronic music. Inspired by the mountains and a never-ending state of flow and rhythm, RIP Kenny’s growing repitroire is a reflection of both unmoving strength and formlessness. “i’m ok alone” is armed with euphoric synths, rock cadences, dubstep glitches, and powerful vocals designed to deliver a message of contentment and hope.

Speaking on the track RIP Kenny says, “To me, ‘i’m ok alone’ had always felt like the turning point in the album’s story — there’s this mood shift, a sense of space and adventure, so I knew I wanted to go a bit deeper with the story lyrically. The 3 acts it chronicles flow through this journey of becoming your true self, releasing the binds to a past life you can’t get back. Finding a new home in the mountains, reckoning with the fact you’re alone (with increasingly begrudging acceptance through each verse), culminating with one final face-off against your demons where your new home (potentially) comes alive to save you — creating this cathartic moment as you finally realize you escaped, escaped your past, escaped your fear, escaped all these chains of torment that bound you and held you from becoming your destiny.

RIP Kenny – i’m ok alone | Stream

RIP Kenny Drops Electro-Rock Single “i’m ok alone”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend