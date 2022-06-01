Rising producer Sparkee has delivered on a must-hear new single in “Feel Alive.” As the title suggests, we’re treated to an incredibly uplifting summer anthem packed full of groovy melodies and infused with an intoxicating nu-disco vibe. Everything about this track will grab your ear, from the soulful and sultry vocals to Sparkee’s impressive electric guitar solo. If you’re looking to ‘Feel Alive’ then stream the Canadian artist’s new single below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Sparkee – Feel Alive | Stream

LISTEN: Sparkee Unleashes Glistening New Summer House Anthem, “Feel Alive”