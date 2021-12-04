LISTEN: PINEO & LOEB Deliver Sparkling New ‘Attached 2 U’ House Collaboration with Sparkee & Viiq

PINEO & LOEB have been making a name for themselves recently thanks to their knack for crafting intoxicating, catchy house records. This time around is no different as the rising duo drops off their latest effort in ‘Attached 2 U,’ a mesmerizing collaboration with fellow Canadian producer Sparkee and Filipino/Italian singer Viiq. The pop-dance crossover catches your attention right from the start, taking the listener on a heartfelt and uplifting journey that will without a doubt get you in your feels. Viiq’s vocals surrounding trying to get over someone with with other people, only to find it’s not the same is also a highlight of the track. Stream it via Spotify below and be sure to follow these talented acts on socials if you’re not already.

