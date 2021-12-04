Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: PINEO & LOEB Deliver Sparkling New ‘Attached 2 U’ House Collaboration with Sparkee & Viiq

LISTEN: PINEO & LOEB Deliver Sparkling New ‘Attached 2 U’ House Collaboration with Sparkee & Viiq

by Leave a Comment

PINEO & LOEB have been making a name for themselves recently thanks to their knack for crafting intoxicating, catchy house records. This time around is no different as the rising duo drops off their latest effort in ‘Attached 2 U,’ a mesmerizing collaboration with fellow Canadian producer Sparkee and Filipino/Italian singer Viiq. The pop-dance crossover catches your attention right from the start, taking the listener on a heartfelt and uplifting journey that will without a doubt get you in your feels. Viiq’s vocals surrounding trying to get over someone with with other people, only to find it’s not the same is also a highlight of the track. Stream it via Spotify below and be sure to follow these talented acts on socials if you’re not already.

PINEO & LOEB – Attached 2 U | Stream

PINEO & LOEB: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Spotify
Sparkee: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Spotify
Viiq: Instagram | Twitter | Spotify

LISTEN: PINEO & LOEB Deliver Sparkling New ‘Attached 2 U’ House Collaboration with Sparkee & Viiq

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead ZHU

Categories

Send this to a friend