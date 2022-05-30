DJ Lukey and jELACEE joined forces to create Stööki Sound back in 2012 and throughout their career the duo became known as “trailblazers in the electronic trap scene”. After brining Stööki Sound to an end in 2019, the two producers have reunited and are now stronger than ever. Their brand new single, “Lost”, marks their return to the scene and they did not miss a beat. Building up tension with eerie synths and a steady drumline the duo creates a nostalgically quintessential trap beat that transports us back to the 2010s. The trap genre seems to have gotten “Lost” over the past decade; however Stööki Sound is ready to get things back on track. Check out “Lost” below and remember “Originality Never Ends”.

Stööki Sound – Lost | Stream

LISTEN: Stööki Sound’s Triumphant Return To The Scene Marks A New Beginning For Trap Music