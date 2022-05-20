Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: ZABO Explores Sonic Duality in Hard-Hitting New Bass EP, "Dusk & Dawn"

After dropping “Flow” with C.D last month, rising producer ZABO is back with more heat – this time coming in the form of a fresh new EP, fittingly titled Dusk & Dawn. As you’ll hear below, the Canadian artist serves up two impressive bass productions boasting a captivating mix of dubstep and heavy electro influences. Both tracks, “Bing Bong” and “Desolation,” accurately capture a different side of ZABO’s impressive artistry and we can’t wait to hear what he has in store for us next. Stream the Dusk & Dawn EP via Spotify below and read what the producer himself has to say about the inspiration behind this track.

“Dusk & Dawn” features two songs; the first song on the EP has a dark and evil vibe, with a heavy electro drop. The other song has a more uplifting vibe, while still carrying on that electro feel from track 1. I felt like the title “Dusk & Dawn” was a good reflection on how the two tracks contradict each other! – ZABO.

ZABO – Dusk & Dawn EP | Stream

