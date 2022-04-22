Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: ZABO Unleashes Heavy New Midtempo Heater “Flow” featuring C.D

Talented producer ZABO is back with another impressive release in ‘Flow,’ a fierce midtempo & dubstep-influenced heater featuring intoxicating vocals from C.D. As you’ll hear below, the Canadian artist delivers on a heavy and unique original track that sounds tailor-made for the festival main stage. The rising producer has recently found viral success on TikTok and it’s no surprise he is excelling in the production world as well. Stream the high-octane single via Spotify below and read what the artist himself has to say about the inspiration behind this track.

“I had the instrumental of this song done for a while and struggled to find a vocalist for it. I ended up meeting Charlotte (C.D) through my roommate. She drafted up an idea that I loved. A week later, I got her in the studio to record, and we wrapped up the song shortly after that! I’m really happy with how it turned out!” – ZABO

ZABO – Flow (feat. C.D) | Stream

