The prince of trap music is back! Bringing the bounce back to the genre, LA-based producer XAVAGE returns with the swagger-filled sequel to his debut Stay Xavage EP. Landing on Circus Records once more, XAVAGE now bestows Stay Xavage 2, a hyper-fueled addition to the artist’s already impressive stockpile of shoulder-rocking, forward-thinking trap tunage.

Out now, Stay Xavage 2 keeps feet shuffling and hips swaying with sweeping 808s, scintillating synths, and a whole lotta energy. Fans will get another taste of “Hot” featuring The Oshi – released ahead of the EP’s full drop, “Hot” hypnotizes with a thick, juicy bassline backed by a velvety cadence. Smooth like butter, this tune definitely keeps it hot with knocking wobbles and reverberating percussion.

Lead single “Get Down” exemplifies what kind of irresistible flavor XAVAGE brings to trap music. Expertly layering chopped vocals with a delectably unruly hammering of sound, XAVAGE keeps true to his name with this tantalizing party-starter. Meanwhile, “Rattle” and “Knockin” fuse elements of trap with freeform bass with both tracks delivering a relentless pounding of digitized warbles and gargantuan bass waves.

From start to finish, Stay Xavage 2 makes for a refreshing revamp of trap music. Infusing hip-hop swagger with a dash of freeform groove, this EP is one for the books. Stream or download Stay Xavage 2 wherever you find your sounds, or check it out below!

LISTEN: XAVAGE Transforms Trap Music with New EP ‘Stay Xavage 2’