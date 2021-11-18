LISTEN: XAVAGE Links with DARKMARK for Hard-Hitting Trap Heater, ‘Damage’

XAVAGE first caught our attention last year thanks to his impressive output when it came to dropping creative trap bangers. This time around is no different, as the rising producer’s latest release comes in the form of a hard-hitting single, ‘Damage.’ Collaborating with DARKMARK, XAVAGE lays down a hart-hitting beat for the rapper to spit some impressive bars over. It isn’t long before the track builds into a wonky drop that will make you want to throw your trap arms up. Hear for yourself by streaming the record via Spotify below and stay on the lookout for more bangers from these two artists (hopefully) coming soon.

