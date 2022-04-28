LISTEN: Skrillex & Noisia’s New Collaboration “Horizon” to Release Next Month

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Skrillex and Noisia are no strangers to collaboration and their “Supersonic” collaboration is still one of the best releases of 2021. Now, it appears the two iconic producers are back with more new music slated to release on Noisia’s new album Closer on May 12th. As the track list below shows, the trio and Sonny have a track titled “Horizon.” Join us in getting hyped for this release in the comments as there’s no doubt this tune will be an absolute banger (how could it not be?).

