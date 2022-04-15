Having already solidified himself within the bass music sector, Tisoki proves he is a force to be reckoned with no matter the BPM. Over the years, this breakout producer and his distinct sonic repertoire have rightfully garnered support from industry heavyweights such as Skrillex, Excision, Tiesto, and many others. Spanning a multiverse of sound, Tisoki continues to please old fans and attract new ones with a truly unbeatable discography on his shoulders.

“FK WITH ME,” which begins with snake-charming guitar trills and echoed percussion sounds, picks up the pace with walloping bass pops and Caitlyn’s lethal poetry. Tisoki shows his producing talents with superb layering and diverse atmospheres for this scorching cut. “FK WITH ME,” which combines synchronized beats with nasty lyricism, is an irresistible heavy-hitter that will be played everywhere.

LISTEN: Tisoki Shatters Expectations On “FK WITH ME” Featuring Caitlyn Scarlett