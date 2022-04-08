Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Award Winning Filmmaker Aaron Mostow Releases EDM Sci-Fi Novel + Must-Hear Soundtrack, "Love Hertz"

Love Hertz is a new sci-fi-influenced romantic comedy that we have no doubt our readers will be interested in, as it’s heavily inspired by EDM culture. The project is co-written by a star-studded cast, including breakdancer Rodolfo Tagle III, producer Kevin Flores, and Aaron Mostow, a filmmaker/music producer and budding industry tycoon. Together, the three come together for what could certainly turn out to be a cultural phenomenon, as the story follows Taj Das, a struggling DJ in his 20s who is constantly on the search for love, which always seems to be just out of his reach.

Alongside the novel, we’re also treated to a stunning soundtrack that features six memorable tracks straight from the audiobook courtesy of producers Epikker, Divine Elements, Mansion, Earthquake State, and Frank Royal. As you’ll hear below, the soundtrack is groovy from start to finish and adds another layer of excitement and adventure to the journey that is Love Hertz. Stream the tunes below and be sure to check out the official Love Hertz website to get your copy of the book as well.

www.lovehertzbook.com

"Love Hertz" Soundtrack | Stream

