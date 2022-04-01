Martial Simon isn’t a newcomer to the music scene. As a label owner and head of a music booking agency, the NY-based entrepreneur is a bonafide DIY hustler that’s become used to paving his own path.

With his new single “Lost,” Simon is doing that. A lulling remedy fit to ease toyed heartstrings, “Lost” is a universal anthem for lovers everywhere. Rather than following trends and making music adhering to what everyone is making, he’s focused on making music that he loves and doing things his way. A fearless risk taker, Simon bet on himself from the beginning of his career, carving out a niche for his style in a modernized, cookie-cutter dance music scene. Fans have come to recognize his releases as a refreshing blend of elements that bridges the gap between old and new, inviting a new generation of fans to experience his roots and influences. “I want my music to be the reason both generations can identify with each other,” he states.

A man of many talents, Martial Simon has the capacity to do it all, both behind the scenes in music as well as creating it. In 2021, the producer and DJ released his revamped flip of the iconic tune “Let’s Hear It For The Boy,” which amassed over 150k+ streams, 200+ radio stations, and 2M+ Tik Tok views. His next release, “You Keep Me Hangin’ On” spread like wildfire, gaining over 450k+ streams and airtime from Dash Radio and Party 105.1 FM. This feat was followed by his #1 Beatport Hype singles “A Little Respect,” and “Don’t You Forget About Me” featuring Chris Ferrara, which reached over +300k streams and landed him a notable spot on top #100 Electro Dance Chart.

LISTEN: Martial Simon Makes Original Debut w/ “Lost”