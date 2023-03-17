Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Martial Simon Taps Trinidad Jame$ in Tech House Heater, “Go Bezerk”

Fast-rising producer Martial Simon has already accumulated over 8 million streams and is showing no signs of slowing down. Today the talented NYC artist has linked with renowned rapper Trindad Jame$ for a must-hear single, “Go Bezerk.” As the title suggests, this new record is nothing short of a tech house banger featuring crisp percussion and a groovy bassline that immediately brings energy to the dance floor. As you’ll hear below Trinidad’s captivating rhymes pair seamlessly with Martial’s inspired house production and we can’t wait to hear where both acts take their sounds next. Stream the single via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

