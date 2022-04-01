Rising acts Klasey Jones and The Wildcatz have unleashed a captivating new collaborative EP in Operation Midnight (Part 2). As you’ll hear below, the impressive 5-track project boasts a variety of sonic influences, all of which are rooted in some form of a bass music genre. We’re especially loving the stunningly euphoric melodies and drum & bass influences. This project is well-produced from start to finish and will leave you wanting more – stream it via Spotify below and be on the lookout for more heat from Klasey Jones and The Wildcatz in the (hopefully near) future.

Klasey Jones & The Wildcatz – Operation Midnight (Part 2) | Stream

LISTEN: Klasey Jones & The Wildcatz Deliver Impressive New EP, “Operation Midnight (Part 2)”