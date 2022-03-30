Jadū Dala‘s biggest record to date is finally here! Experimental bass artist, Tsuruda, has a hit on his hands and takes his production to new levels. Tsuruda uses “Head Shot” to showcase his remarkable ability to seamlessly blend experimental bass with an underlying hip hop influence. Since he began this project back in 2017 Tsuruda has been able to continuously break the norm of traditional electronic production; which has allowed him to amass an almost cult like following. We here at the Run The Trap are stoked to be apart of it. “Head Shot” also marks Tsuruda’s first track of 2022, so stream below and we hope to hear more from this rising producer!

Tsuruda – Head Shot | Stream

LISTEN: Tsuruda Smashes His Latest Release, “Head Shot” Out Now Via Jadū Dala