NAZAAR has been on an absolute tear lately and we’re totally here for it. Today the A merican-Pakistani producer is back with another high-octane single, this time taking the form of a high-octane collaboration with LOUIEJAYXX. As you’ll hear below, ‘Shadows’ is a haunting, ethereal banger that is creative and just plain fun from start to finish. The single also arrives with even more exciting news, in that NAZAAR’s anticipated 6-track “VISNS”EP is slated for release on on February 23. If this tune is any indicator of what we can expect from the full-length project then we’re in for a treat. Stream ‘Shadows’ via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

NAZAAR & LOUIEJAYXX – Shadows | Stream

LISTEN: NAZAAR Drops Menacing New ‘Shadows’ Single with LOUIEJAYXX + Announces Upcoming “VISNS” EP