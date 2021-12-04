WATCH: NAZAAR Unveils Hard-Hitting New ‘WITH U’ Trap Single + Music Video

NAZAAR just dropped an absolutely crazy new banger in ‘WITH U.’ The record also comes alongside official visuals that add another layer of interest and excitement to the already insane track. We’re loving everything about this fun release: the piano breakdowns, rave-inducing buildups, and the trap and future bass drops are all highlights that will get you coming back to the song again and again. If this wasn’t enough, the tracks’ deeply personal message of finding self and purpose is touching and genuine. Stream ‘WITH U’ below and be sure to check out the dope music video as well.

NAZAAR – WITH U | Stream

