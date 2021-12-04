Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » WATCH: NAZAAR Unveils Hard-Hitting New ‘WITH U’ Trap Single + Music Video

WATCH: NAZAAR Unveils Hard-Hitting New ‘WITH U’ Trap Single + Music Video

by Leave a Comment

NAZAAR just dropped an absolutely crazy new banger in ‘WITH U.’ The record also comes alongside official visuals that add another layer of interest and excitement to the already insane track. We’re loving everything about this fun release: the piano breakdowns, rave-inducing buildups, and the trap and future bass drops are all highlights that will get you coming back to the song again and again. If this wasn’t enough, the tracks’ deeply personal message of finding self and purpose is touching and genuine. Stream ‘WITH U’ below and be sure to check out the dope music video as well.

NAZAAR – WITH U | Stream

WATCH: NAZAAR Unveils Hard-Hitting New ‘WITH U’ Trap Single + Music Video

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead ZHU

Categories

Send this to a friend