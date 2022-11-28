WATCH: Blind Mutation Unleashes Hypnotizing New Ambient Techno Single, “Shadows” + Music Video

Russian producer Blind Mutation comes through with a mesmerizing new release in “Shadows,” an ambient techno heater accompanied by an equally stunning music video. As you’ll see below, the visuals masterfully express the confusing inner journey of a sick person who feels trapped within their own mental prison. Shedding light on mental health issues and related struggles, Blind Mutation is putting on a masterclass on how to express your own struggles authentically within art. Watch the music video below and be sure to read what the producer herself has to say about the inspiration behind this track.

“‘Shadows’ is a dark ambient techno track with a horrifying yet melancholic ambience. I wrote it in a state of extreme despair, numbness and emptiness. It represents the conflict of feeling desensitized and dissociated from the world around you while feeling extreme pain and misery at the same time. The prevalence of cold horror-like sounds and a repetitive drum pattern portrays the disintegrating inner state of the artist.”

“The video attempts to translate a close interrelation between reality and illusion that blend into each other in the darkest corners of our minds. The music video allows the audience to observe the main character’s inner world and dive deep into the character’s consciousness.”

