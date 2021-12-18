Rising duo Futuristic Polar Bears have returned with a stunning new single in ‘Witchcraft,’ which arrives on our favorite NFT-fueled label Purple Fly. The sultry, progressive house heater is a collaboration with MasterCraft UK and also features vocals from Jaimes, who helps add soulful lyrics to an already uplifting track. If that wasn’t enough, the release is paired with an NFT and giveaway of a custom boat courtesy of MasterCraft UK. Seriously, how many song releases come with the chance to win a boat?? To enter the giveaway, fans who buy the NFT’s token for “Witchcraft” on the Project X platform once it is released in early January 2022, will then be entered into the random drawing to win the NXT 20 motorboat personalized by Moschino’s designer Stefano Lo Muzio. In the meantime, stream the single below.

